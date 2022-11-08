UC Irvine 96, Chapman 50

Foldes 3-9 0-0 6, Billings 2-8 7-7 12, Heberle 2-7 1-2 6, Stoughton 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 2-2 10, Lewis 0-6 2-2 2, Ingalls 3-3 0-2 6, Grant 0-2 2-2 0. Totals 16-54 14-17 48.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason