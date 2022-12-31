UC Irvine 79, CS Bakersfield 75

Tillis 4-7 6-8 15, Leuchten 6-7 4-8 16, Baker 4-10 8-15 17, Crockrell 1-3 1-2 3, Davis 2-3 5-8 10, Hohn 3-6 3-4 11, Keeler 0-1 2-4 2, Butler 1-1 0-0 2, Ujadughele 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Hutchison 0-0 1-2 1, Welling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-40 30-51 79.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason