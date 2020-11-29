https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/UC-DAVIS-70-IDAHO-ST-61-15760576.php
UC DAVIS 70, IDAHO ST. 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC DAVIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hogland
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Koehler
|32
|2-5
|1-1
|1-6
|2
|2
|6
|Manjon
|35
|10-20
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|23
|Pepper
|35
|5-10
|2-2
|1-6
|2
|2
|13
|Squire
|28
|1-3
|6-7
|1-4
|3
|3
|8
|Ba
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|3
|Fuller
|20
|5-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|5
|12
|McGill
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|Adebayo
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|12-14
|4-25
|16
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .481, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Fuller 2-4, Ba 1-2, Pepper 1-3, Koehler 1-4, Manjon 1-4, McGill 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hogland 2, Fuller).
Turnovers: 13 (Pepper 4, Koehler 3, Fuller 2, Hogland, Manjon, McGill, Squire).
Steals: 12 (Squire 4, Pepper 3, Ba, Fuller, Hogland, Koehler, Manjon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Parker
|34
|4-8
|1-3
|2-6
|2
|2
|9
|Porter
|31
|6-13
|2-4
|6-10
|2
|2
|14
|Cool
|38
|7-16
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|3
|18
|Ford
|35
|4-11
|3-5
|3-7
|4
|3
|12
|Smellie
|31
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|3
|Carr
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|Sorensen
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|3
|Visentin
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|6-12
|13-35
|13
|17
|61
Percentages: FG .421, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Cool 4-10, Sorensen 1-2, Ford 1-4, Smellie 1-4, Visentin 0-1, Parker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Parker 2, Porter 2).
Turnovers: 20 (Cool 6, Parker 5, Ford 3, Carr 2, Porter, Smellie, Sorensen, Visentin).
Steals: 3 (Ford 2, Cool).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC Davis
|25
|45
|—
|70
|Idaho St.
|30
|31
|—
|61
.
