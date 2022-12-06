UALR 42, Texas A&M 38

Patty 3-4 0-0 7, Bowles 1-11 2-2 4, McKinzie Green 0-1 0-0 0, Hylton 1-8 0-0 2, Jones 4-12 0-0 10, Malone 2-6 0-0 4, Kay Kay Green 3-9 2-5 9, Petticord 0-1 0-0 0, Kindred 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 15-53 4-7 38
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason