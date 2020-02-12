Tyree carries Mississippi over Mississippi State 83-58

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored a career-high 40 points, 27 coming in the second half, and Mississippi defeated Mississippi State 83-58 on Tuesday night, extended its winning streak to three games.

Tyree finished 13 of 22 from the field, 4 of 10 from 3-point range, 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and four assists. Ole Miss outscored the Bulldogs 70-32 after the opening 13 minutes, 50-24 in the second half.

Khadim Sy scored 18 points with a team-high eight rebounds for Ole Miss (13-11, 4-7 Southeastern Conference). Devontae Shuler, scoreless in the opening 19 minutes, added 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Reggie Perry led Mississippi State (15-9, 6-5) with 22 points and a team-high eight rebounds. D.J. Stewart Jr. and Robert Woodard II added 16 and 12 points, respectively. The Bulldogs struggled from the field, 18 of 49 (36%), which included an 8 of 15 performance from Perry.

Ole Miss shot 28 of 58 (48%) from the field, 23 of 41 during the 70-32 blowout over the final 27 minutes. The Rebels were 8 of 20 (40%) from the 3-point line, 19 of 24 (79%) from the free-throw line. The Rebels outscored Mississippi 27-11 off turnovers, forcing 17.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi guard Breein Tyree (4) looks for room past Mississippi State guard Nick Weatherspoon (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Mississippi won 83-58.

Mississippi State: This was a bad loss for the Bulldogs in the drive toward an NCAA Tournament berth. The Bulldogs had won six of the previous eight and raced to a 26-13 lead in the opening 13 minutes before the wheels came off. Perry had a brilliant individual performance, but there was few other positives for the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss: The Rebels completed a 3-0 home stand, all double-digit wins, to move into an SEC standings logjam that includes nine teams within three losses of each other. In a series marked by periods of domination by each team, the Rebels have won 10 of the last 13 matches with Mississippi State.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Visits Arkansas on Saturday. The Bulldogs play four of the next six games on the road.

Ole Miss: Visits No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday to open a two-game road trip.