Tyler Stein’s draw control aids ECSU lacrosse

Tyler Stein from Milford won 14 of 19 faceoffs and the Eastern Connecticut State University men's lacrosse team held Gordon College without a goal for 32 minutes during a run of eight unanswered goals in a 12-6 season-opening non-conference win Saturday afternoon at the Brigham Athletic Complex.

Stein, a Notre Dame-Fairfield graduate, also collected seven ground balls A year ago, Stein, now a junior, appeared in 16 games. He led the team with 65 ground balls.

Trailing 3-2 three minutes into the second quarter, the Warriors shut out the Scots (0-3) for 32 minutes, getting eight goals from six players in a 26-minute run that vaulted Eastern into a 10-3 lead with 12 minutes left in the game in winning its season-opener (on the road) for the second straight season under second-year head coach Marc Graham.

Junior Tyler Koppy (Attleboro, MA) led the defense by forcing six turnovers and picking up seven ground balls, helping Eastern to a +10 advantage in ground balls. Sophomore LSM Jack Lombardo (Berlin) scooped up five.

Eastern hosts Johnson & Wales March 8 at 1 p.m. at Rick McCarthy Field.