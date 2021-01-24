Ty Smith extends points streak to 5, Devils beat Islanders Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 9:55 p.m.
1 of5 New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) defends against a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) shoots against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) and scores as Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) reacts with Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) and Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) react after Devils center Jack Hughes scored a goal against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) takes in the reaction. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Murray (22) and New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) get tangled up during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) and New York Islanders center Anders Lee (27) collide with Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) in the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ty Smith set up two first-period goals to become the sixth NHL rookie defenseman to get points in his first five games, leading the New Jersey Devils to an 2-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday night.
Scott Wedgewood, who spent last season in the AHL, made 28 saves for his first NHL shutout since blanking the Devils in December 2017 for Arizona. The win was his first in an NHL game since February 2018.