Turner’s buzzer-beater gives No. 17 Vols win over No. 20 VCU

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lamonte Turner made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give No. 17 Tennessee a 72-69 victory over No. 20 VCU in the Emerald Coast Classic third-place game on Saturday.

Turner’s big shot spoiled a dramatic comeback by the Rams, who trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half.

John Fulkerson led Tennessee (6-1) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Bowden added 14 points and Turner scored 12 for the Vols.

Marcus Santos-Silva led VCU (6-2) with 22 points and De’Riante Jenkins had 15.

Jenkins hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 69-69 with 5 seconds left. Tennessee called timeout and inbounded the ball from the front court with 1.7 seconds remaining. Turner launched the winning shot from the right corner.

The teams traded the lead six times and were tied six times to open the game before Tennessee closed out the first half with a 17-6 run to take a 37-26 lead at the break. Jalen Johnson made a 3-pointer to break a 20-20 tie and start the run.

VCU chipped away and took its first lead of the second half on a jumper by KeShawn Curry at 58-56 with 6:42 to go.

Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner (1) reacts to hitting the winning shot at the buzzer in the Emerald Coast Classic against Virginia Commonwealth in Niceville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Tennessee won 72-69. Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner (1) reacts to hitting the winning shot at the buzzer in the Emerald Coast Classic against Virginia Commonwealth in Niceville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Tennessee won 72-69. Photo: Mark Wallheiser, AP Photo: Mark Wallheiser, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Turner’s buzzer-beater gives No. 17 Vols win over No. 20 VCU 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25