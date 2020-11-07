Turner runs for 208 yards, Stephen F. Austin beats EKU 24-6

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jaquarion Turner had a career-best 208 yards rushing, Trae Self accounted for two touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin beat Eastern Kentucky 24-6 on Saturday.

Stephen F. Austin (5-3) has a five-game winning streak, its first since 2011.

Self ran for a 7-yard touchdown and threw a 30-yard TD pass to Xavier Gipson in the first quarter. Zach Nwachukwu's 22-yard punt return for a touchdown stretched the Lumberjacks' lead to 21-6 late in the third quarter.

Turner, a redshirt freshman, had 21 carries, including a 39-yard run to help set up Chris Campos' 24-yard field goal. Self completed 12 of 18 passes for 124 yards. Gipson finished with six catches for 74 yards and 22 yards rushing.

Dakota Allen was 14-of-36 passing for 158 yards and threw two interceptions for Eastern Kentucky (2-5). Alexander Woznick made field goals from 30 and 28 yards.



