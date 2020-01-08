Tunucci, Heenan lead Foran past Harding

Mia Tunucci and Laura Heenan led the way when the Foran High girls’ basketball team defeated Harding High, 58-15, in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Tunucci scored 15 points, to go with 10 rebounds, 4 blocks and 4 steals.

Heenan made a trio of 3-point baskets and contributed 8 assists and 6 steals.

Courtney Musante and Mary Rodrigues each scored 7 points for coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions (3-3).

Bridget Collins and Abby Sanwald scored 6 points each.

FORAN 58, HARDING 15

At Harding

Harding 4-3-6-2-15

Foran 17-14-18-9-58

Harding

Ranger 1-0-1-2 Concepcion 1-1-4-3 Prince 2-0-0-5 Hosan 1-2-6-5 Bryant 0-0-0-0

Totals 4 3-13 15

Foran

Heenan 3-0-0-9 Malesky 0-0-0-0 Sanwald 1-4-6-6 Tunucci 7-0-0-15 Musante 2-3-4-7 Loewenberg 2-0-0-4 0-Wisniewski 0-0-0-0 Fallon 1-0-2-2 Rodrigues 2-2-2-7 Collins 3-0-0-6 Tavitian 1-0-0-2

Totals: 22 9-14 58

3-pointers: H: Prince Foran: Heenan 3, Tunucci, Rodrigues

Record: Harding 0-6; Foran 3-3