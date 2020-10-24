Tune leads Houston past Navy in 37-21 win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Clayton Tune threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns and Houston beat Navy 37-21 on Saturday.

Dalen Morris completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Mitchell to give Navy a 13-9 lead with 4:02 left before halftime. It was all Houston (2-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) from there as it went on to score four touchdowns in its next six possessions with the final drive used to kill the clock.

Tune responded with a 51-yard scoring pass to Marquez Stevenson with 1:53 left before halftime as part of a 3-play, 79-yard drive.

About midway through the third quarter, Kyle Porter scored from a yard out for a 23-13 Houston lead. The Cougars held Navy (3-3, 3-1) to 11 yards in six plays on the ensuing drive and forced a punt. Houston then used a 10-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tune to Porter for a 17-point advantage. Tune wrapped it up with 24-yard touchdown pass to Stevenson with 5:24 left to play.

Morris threw for 206 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Navy.

