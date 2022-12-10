Tulane 88, Buffalo 63

Adams 3-9 1-2 8, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 1-4 2-2 4, C.Jones 1-9 1-2 4, Powell 4-13 3-4 11, Hardnett 2-5 8-10 13, Jack 2-6 2-2 6, Blocker 2-4 1-1 6, Ceaser 1-4 3-5 5, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 21-28 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason