Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 88, Auburn Mountainview 31

Camas 89, Evergreen (Vancouver) 70

Central Valley 63, Ridgeline 45

Chelan 74, Omak 47

Chiawana 71, Hanford 58

Clarkston 55, West Valley (Spokane) 42

Coupeville 73, Darrington 13

Curtis 73, Bellarmine Prep 68

Dayton 63, Tillamook, Ore. 52

Dufur, Ore. 66, Lyle-Wishram 11

East Valley (Spokane) 86, Shadle Park 66

East Valley (Yakima) 66, Prosser 61

Eatonville 58, Hoquiam 48

Ellensburg 62, Grandview 38

Elma 58, Tenino 41

Emerald Ridge 58, Graham-Kapowsin 51

Enumclaw 68, Foss 58

Federal Way 94, Thomas Jefferson 31

Forks 64, South Bend 17

Franklin Pierce 81, Fife 55

Heritage 63, Battle Ground 58

Kamiakin 62, Kennewick 55

Kentwood 81, Kent Meridian 66

King's 66, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 57

King's Way Christian School 67, La Center 39

Lake Roosevelt 67, Tonasket 50

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 59, Medical Lake 43

Mabton 47, Kittitas 45

Mountain View 75, Skyview 71

Mt. Rainier 61, Tahoma 59

Muckleshoot Tribal School 64, Quilcene 50

Neah Bay 87, Clallam Bay 20

North Kitsap 97, Bainbridge 53

Northwest Yeshiva 60, Evergreen Lutheran 57

O'Dea 76, Nathan Hale 58

Oakville 82, North River 45

Okanogan 57, Oroville 43

Prairie 64, Hood River, Ore. 57

Rainier Christian 76, Seattle Lutheran 28

Richland 85, Southridge 39

Seattle Prep 68, Blanchet 48

Seton Catholic 59, Montesano 55

Sumner 68, Bethel 27

Sunnyside 53, Eisenhower 35

Taholah 57, Mary Knight 55

Todd Beamer 70, Auburn Riverside 25

University Prep 52, Bush 41

White River 67, Clover Park 59

Zillah 79, Naches Valley 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cheney vs. Mt. Spokane, ccd.

Concrete vs. Orcas Island, ccd.

Davenport vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Jan 29th.

Firm Foundation vs. Naselle, ccd.

Kennedy vs. Kentlake, ccd.

Manson vs. Quincy, ccd.

Ocosta vs. Chief Leschi, ccd.

Seattle Christian vs. Annie Wright, ppd.

Touchet vs. McLoughlin, Ore., ccd.

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Pateros, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/