Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Davenport 38

Black Hills 27, Mary Knight 20

Cascade Christian 51, Life Christian Academy 33

Clarkston 72, Shadle Park 27

Columbia (Burbank) 43, Tri-Cities Prep 33

Connell 50, Royal 36

Ferris 47, University 43

Gonzaga Prep 58, Ridgeline 17

Granger 42, Cle Elum/Roslyn 25

Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 58, Lyle-Wishram 33

Lake Roosevelt 67, Brewster 37

Lewis and Clark 64, North Central 24

Mount Vernon Christian 63, Coupeville 43

Neah Bay 90, Clallam Bay 5

North Kitsap 93, North Mason 25

Oakville 53, Wishkah Valley 35

Onalaska 57, Adna 45

Pasco 66, Kennewick 47

Rainier 68, Stevenson 22

Richland 74, Kamiakin 48

South Wasco County, Ore. 50, Trout Lake 43

Washington School For The Deaf 25, Fort Vancouver 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellevue Christian vs. Seattle Christian, ppd.

Bridgeport vs. Pateros, ccd.

College Place vs. Naches Valley, ccd.

Crescent vs. Chief Kitsap Academy, ppd.

Darrington vs. Shoreline Christian, ccd.

Dufur, Ore. vs. Klickwood, ccd.

East Valley (Spokane) vs. Pullman, ccd.

East Valley (Yakima) vs. Ellensburg, ccd.

King's vs. Columbia Adventist Academy, ccd.

Rogers (Spokane) vs. West Valley (Spokane), ppd.

