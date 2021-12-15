Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Almira\/Coulee-Hartline 54, Manson 22 Annie Wright 47, Cascade Christian 28 Auburn Adventist Academy 39, Kentwood 35 Bainbridge 67, Kingston 54 Beaverton, Ore. 48, Camas 25 Bellevue Christian 52, East Jefferson Co-op 15 Bellingham 41, Blaine 37 Bonney Lake 66, Lakes 19 Burlington-Edison 68, Sehome 40 Central Valley 61, North Central 13 Chelan 51, Cascade (Leavenworth) 23 Clarkston 39, Moscow, Idaho 36 Colton 53, Genesee, Idaho 25 Columbia (Burbank) 43, Kiona-Benton 28 Colville 57, Deer Park 51 Coupeville 59, Concrete 25 Davis 65, Selah 62, 2OT Ellensburg 66, West Valley (Yakima) 10 Ephrata 49, Eastmont 38 Ferris 69, Gonzaga Prep 41 Goldendale 54, Cle Elum\/Roslyn 23 Highland 44, Mabton 35 King's Way Christian School 47, Elma 23 Kittitas 44, Wahluke 29 Klahowya 66, Charles Wright Academy 29 La Center 60, Eatonville 39 La Conner 84, Darrington 13 Lake Roosevelt 88, Oroville 19 Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 58, Medical Lake 56 Lewis and Clark 58, Cheney 38 Liberty Bell 40, Republic 34 Lincoln 89, Spanaway Lake 61 Mead 54, University 34 Montesano 67, Castle Rock 5 Mossyrock 63, Naselle 45 Mount Tahoma 59, Silas 55 Mt. Spokane 67, Ridgeline 32 Naches Valley 52, Sunnyside Christian 36 North Beach 37, Willapa Valley 32 Odessa 47, Davenport 40 Okanogan 67, Cashmere 35 Othello 46, Connell 41 Raymond 59, Chief Leschi 50 Skyview 58, Battle Ground 4 Southridge 65, Shadle Park 39 St. George's 55, Rogers (Spokane) 20 Sunnyside 64, Kennewick 63 Tri-Cities Prep 77, Dayton 14 Warden 87, River View 22 Washington School For The Deaf 41, Columbia River 37 Washougal 57, Hudson's Bay 54 Waterville-Mansfield 51, Wilson Creek 21 White Swan 55, Granger 48 Woodland 63, Fort Vancouver 25 Zillah 57, Grandview 36 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Ilwaco vs. Forks, ccd. Issaquah vs. Tahoma, ppd. Kentlake vs. Kent Meridian, ppd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/