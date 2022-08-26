Trout sets Angels scoring record in 12-0 rout of Blue Jays

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 on Friday night.

Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who came in having lost nine of 10.

Trout scored his 1,025th run with the Angels with his 27th homer off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the eighth. With the homer, Trout passed Garret Anderson to become the franchise leader in runs scored.

Adell hit a solo shot off lefty Yusei Kikcuhi in the seventh, and added a two-run blast off position player Whit Merrifield in the ninth. The homers were his fifth and sixth.

Velasquez hit a two-run home run off right-hander Mitch White (1-4) in the third, his seventh. White allowed seven runs and eight hits in five innings.

Adell went 4 for 5 and scored twice, and David Fletcher reached base four times and drove in a pair as the Angels scored their most runs in a game since a 12-0 win over Tampa Bay on May 10.

Toronto came home after winning six of seven against AL East rivals New York and Boston, including a three-game sweep of the Red Sox. The Blue Jays came up empty against the struggling Angels.

The Blue Jays had won all four previous meetings with the Angels this season, but turned to Merrifield to pitch the ninth as they were blanked for the sixth time.

After Los Angeles left three aboard in the first, Fletcher opened the scoring with a bases-loaded double in the second. One out later, Ohtani tripled off the wall in right and scored on Luis Rengifo’s base hit.

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who went down in pain after fouling a ball off his foot in the first, made a poor read on Ohtani’s drive in the second. Raimel Tapia replaced Hernández defensively in the third. The Blue Jays said Hernández left the game because of a bruised left foot.

Detmers allowed four hits, walked three and struck out five to win for the third time in his past four decisions.

SWINGIN’ SPRINGER

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer went 1 for 4, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

SCHOOL MATES

Ohtani and Kikuchi both attended the same high school in Iwate Prefecture, Japan. They faced off in the sixth, with Kikuchi getting Ohtani to ground to first base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Springer tested his sore right elbow by throwing to the bases, interim manager John Schneider said. Springer has not played the outfield since returning from the injured list Aug. 15.

ROSTER MOVES

The Angels put OF Taylor Ward, LHP Aaron Loup and RHP Ryan Tepera on the restricted list. Los Angeles recalled RHP José Marte, and selected OF Ryan Aguilar and RHP Gerardo Reyes.

UP NEXT

RHP Ohtani (10-8, 2.83) starts for the Angels Saturday against Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah (12-6, 2.66). Ohtani is 7-4 with a 2.08 ERA in his past 12 pitching appearances.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports