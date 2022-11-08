Transfers Garcia, Cooper help Minnesota top Western Michigan
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawson Garcia scored 23 points, Ta’lon Cooper had 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists and Minnesota edged Western Michigan 61-60 on Monday night in a season opener.
Garcia made a 3-pointer, his third of the game, from the top of the key with 1:54 left to extend Minnesota's lead to 59-50 and Taurus Samuels made 1 of 2 free throws with 20 seconds left to make it 61-54.