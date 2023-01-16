Towson 68, Hofstra 47

Boachie-Yiadom 3-3 1-2 7, Carlos 4-7 0-0 9, Dubar 3-11 0-0 7, Estrada 5-17 0-0 10, Thomas 2-11 0-0 5, Williams 0-4 2-4 2, Marshall 2-4 0-0 5, Plotnikov 0-2 0-0 0, Barrouk 0-1 0-0 0, Tomasco 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-61 3-6 47.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason