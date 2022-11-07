Towson 67, Albany (NY) 62

Amica 0-1 0-0 0, Beagle 3-6 3-6 9, Davis 4-12 1-1 12, Patel 1-5 0-0 2, Hutcheson 2-9 0-0 6, Reddish 2-6 6-7 12, Drumgoole 4-10 4-4 15, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Edmead 0-0 0-0 0, Little 1-1 0-0 2, Ketner 0-1 0-0 0, Kellogg 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-53 14-18 62.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason