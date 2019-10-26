Towns scores 37 points, Timberwolves rout Hornets 121-99

Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez, left, dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Noah Vonleh in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez, left, dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Noah Vonleh in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Photo: Nell Redmond, AP Photo: Nell Redmond, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Towns scores 37 points, Timberwolves rout Hornets 121-99 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves remained unbeaten with a 121-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

The Hornets were playing without starting center Cody Zeller, and Towns took full advantage.

Towns was 13 of 18 from the field and used his 7-foot, 248-pound frame to create space inside. He also drained four 3-pointers against Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez.

Andrew Wiggins added 16 points for Minnesota, which outscored Charlotte 45-25 in the third quarter to break open a two-point game.

The Timberwolves (2-0) won despite another outstanding effort from Hornets backup point guard Devonte Graham, who finished with 24 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Graham is shooting 75% (12 of 16) from deep in two games.

Rookie PJ Washington, who had 27 points on seven 3s in Charlotte's season opener, had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Minnesota turned 20 Charlotte turnovers into 21 points. The Hornets, who played eight players with less than three years of NBA experience, have now turned the ball over 39 times in two games.

TIP INS

Timberwolves: Outrebounded the Hornets 52-42. ... Shabazz Napier had nine assists.

Hornets: Zeller missed the game for personal reasons and will be back for Charlotte's game Sunday, according to coach James Borrego. ... Nic Batum sat out with a broken finger. ... Brothers Cody and Caleb Martin both played for Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: After two road wins will host the Heat in their home opener Sunday.

Hornets: Open four-game road trip against California teams when they visit the LeBron James and the Lakers Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports