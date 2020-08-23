Toronto-Tampa Bay Runs

Blue jays second. Teoscar Hernandez homers to left field. Travis Shaw grounds out to first base to Ji-Man Choi. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging. Danny Jansen flies out to right field to Brandon Lowe.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 1, Rays 0.

Blue jays fourth. Randal Grichuk lines out to shortstop to Joey Wendle. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. triples. Teoscar Hernandez walks. Travis Shaw singles to deep left field. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walks. Travis Shaw to second. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Danny Jansen flies out to right center field to Brandon Lowe. Brandon Drury grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Fleming to Ji-Man Choi.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 2, Rays 0.

Rays fifth. Joey Wendle singles to center field. Willy Adames walks. Joey Wendle to second. Kevin Kiermaier lines out to center field to Randal Grichuk. Jose Martinez pinch-hitting for Michael Perez. Jose Martinez singles to right field. Willy Adames to third. Joey Wendle scores. Austin Meadows out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Jose Martinez to second. Willy Adames scores. Throwing error by Teoscar Hernandez. Brandon Lowe singles to deep center field. Jose Martinez scores. Yandy Diaz singles to right field. Brandon Lowe to third. Ji-Man Choi flies out to center field to Randal Grichuk.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 3, Blue jays 2.

Rays seventh. Kevin Kiermaier singles to shortstop. Mike Zunino flies out to left center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Austin Meadows singles to right field. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Brandon Lowe walks. Austin Meadows to second. Yandy Diaz walks. Brandon Lowe to second. Austin Meadows to third. Ji-Man Choi out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Brandon Lowe to third. Austin Meadows scores. Yoshi Tsutsugo lines out to deep left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 5, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays eighth. Teoscar Hernandez walks. Travis Shaw pops out to shallow center field to Willy Adames. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to left field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Joe Panik pinch-hitting for Danny Jansen. Joe Panik flies out to left field to Austin Meadows. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow infield, John Curtiss to Ji-Man Choi.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 5, Blue jays 4.