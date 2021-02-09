Skip to main content
Sports

Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
VanVleet 24 36.3 167-403 .414 80-211 83-92 .902 497 20.7
Siakam 21 35.7 160-346 .462 23-85 82-103 .796 425 20.2
Lowry 21 34.8 118-277 .426 58-157 62-71 .873 356 17.0
Powell 22 27.3 115-256 .449 53-124 64-74 .865 347 15.8
Anunoby 17 34.8 86-177 .486 42-97 35-47 .745 249 14.6
Boucher 24 23.2 118-220 .536 38-87 57-77 .740 331 13.8
Davis 18 14.1 48-106 .453 24-62 9-10 .900 129 7.2
Baynes 21 18.4 48-121 .397 12-50 5-6 .833 113 5.4
Bembry 15 11.7 21-38 .553 5-10 3-4 .750 50 3.3
Thomas 11 6.6 11-26 .423 9-19 4-4 1.000 35 3.2
Watanabe 18 12.4 18-51 .353 12-28 8-8 1.000 56 3.1
Johnson 22 14.8 22-54 .407 14-32 9-12 .750 67 3.0
Len 7 10.9 5-10 .500 3-6 3-6 .500 16 2.3
Flynn 13 8.2 11-39 .282 5-23 2-4 .500 29 2.2
Watson 11 3.4 7-11 .636 6-9 0-0 .000 20 1.8
Harris 2 2.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 24 240.0 955-2135 .447 384-1000 426-518 .822 2720 113.3
OPPONENTS 24 240.0 924-2020 .457 333-889 494-618 .799 2675 111.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
VanVleet 19 85 104 4.3 154 6.4 52 0 44 46 17
Siakam 48 116 164 7.8 97 4.6 67 0 24 49 13
Lowry 19 101 120 5.7 140 6.7 68 2 22 62 3
Powell 8 48 56 2.5 30 1.4 42 0 25 29 4
Anunoby 27 72 99 5.8 27 1.6 49 0 35 30 9
Boucher 49 108 157 6.5 25 1.0 64 0 12 16 46
Davis 6 26 32 1.8 16 .9 35 0 11 18 3
Baynes 30 84 114 5.4 17 .8 53 0 6 16 8
Bembry 5 17 22 1.5 23 1.5 18 0 11 10 4
Thomas 1 6 7 .6 5 .5 4 0 2 4 0
Watanabe 16 43 59 3.3 7 .4 19 0 9 8 11
Johnson 13 43 56 2.5 35 1.6 38 0 19 15 7
Len 0 11 11 1.6 3 .4 10 0 1 8 6
Flynn 1 8 9 .7 16 1.2 10 0 4 4 0
Watson 1 7 8 .7 1 .1 6 0 0 1 1
Harris 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 2 0 0 1 0
TEAM 244 775 1019 42.5 596 24.8 537 2 225 337 132
OPPONENTS 233 843 1076 44.8 637 26.5 466 1 162 405 142
More for you