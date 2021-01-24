Skip to main content
Sports

Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
VanVleet 15 35.9 101-251 .402 48-135 34-40 .850 284 18.9
Siakam 14 35.4 99-224 .442 16-63 46-60 .767 260 18.6
Lowry 13 36.2 76-177 .429 37-103 48-55 .873 237 18.2
Boucher 15 23.5 78-133 .586 26-53 40-51 .784 222 14.8
Anunoby 15 35.0 73-153 .477 36-88 27-37 .730 209 13.9
Powell 15 23.3 61-146 .418 30-77 35-40 .875 187 12.5
Davis 10 13.8 32-66 .485 15-37 5-5 1.000 84 8.4
Thomas 6 9.0 9-20 .450 7-13 1-1 1.000 26 4.3
Baynes 12 16.3 20-57 .351 5-25 0-0 .000 45 3.8
Johnson 13 14.5 14-30 .467 8-17 2-4 .500 38 2.9
Flynn 10 9.4 9-34 .265 5-20 0-0 .000 23 2.3
Len 7 10.9 5-10 .500 3-6 3-6 .500 16 2.3
Watanabe 9 9.3 5-18 .278 4-9 0-0 .000 14 1.6
Watson 5 2.6 3-4 .750 2-3 0-0 .000 8 1.6
Bembry 7 3.3 2-5 .400 0-0 0-0 .000 4 0.6
Harris 2 2.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 15 240.0 587-1328 .442 242-649 241-299 .806 1657 110.5
OPPONENTS 15 240.0 574-1272 .451 200-550 283-361 .784 1631 108.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
VanVleet 13 54 67 4.5 98 6.5 31 0 20 27 7
Siakam 35 79 114 8.1 66 4.7 51 0 12 37 8
Lowry 13 72 85 6.5 92 7.1 43 0 13 41 3
Boucher 29 68 97 6.5 16 1.1 42 0 9 11 34
Anunoby 23 63 86 5.7 24 1.6 40 0 30 25 8
Powell 1 30 31 2.1 11 .7 26 0 15 19 3
Davis 2 15 17 1.7 10 1.0 18 0 6 14 2
Thomas 0 6 6 1.0 5 .8 2 0 2 2 0
Baynes 17 41 58 4.8 8 .7 30 0 3 10 2
Johnson 10 28 38 2.9 17 1.3 16 0 11 7 5
Flynn 0 8 8 .8 14 1.4 9 0 3 3 0
Len 0 11 11 1.6 3 .4 10 0 1 8 6
Watanabe 4 19 23 2.6 2 .2 8 0 2 3 6
Watson 1 4 5 1.0 0 .0 1 0 0 0 1
Bembry 0 3 3 .4 3 .4 2 0 3 5 1
Harris 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 2 0 0 1 0
TEAM 149 501 650 43.3 369 24.6 331 0 130 226 86
OPPONENTS 143 531 674 44.9 394 26.3 277 0 106 254 89