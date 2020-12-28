Toronto Raptors Stax

Skip to main content
AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 2 41.0 14-33 .424 3-12 5-6 .833 36 18.0
VanVleet 2 32.5 13-32 .406 7-20 3-5 .600 36 18.0
Boucher 2 21.5 15-21 .714 3-5 1-2 .500 34 17.0
Lowry 2 37.0 13-30 .433 6-15 2-2 1.000 34 17.0
Baynes 2 24.0 11-20 .550 2-8 0-0 .000 24 12.0
Anunoby 2 36.0 7-16 .438 2-10 2-4 .500 18 9.0
Thomas 2 19.5 6-14 .429 5-10 0-0 .000 17 8.5
Powell 2 20.5 2-16 .125 1-6 7-8 .875 12 6.0
Bembry 2 5.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Davis 1 3.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Flynn 1 1.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Johnson 1 1.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 2 240.0 82-185 .443 29-87 20-27 .741 213 106.5
OPPONENTS 2 240.0 89-180 .494 33-76 21-36 .583 232 116.0

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 2 19 21 10.5 14 7.0 6 0 1 9 1
VanVleet 1 5 6 3.0 12 6.0 5 0 4 2 0
Boucher 6 9 15 7.5 1 .5 6 0 0 2 9
Lowry 1 0 1 .5 20 10.0 8 0 3 8 0
Baynes 4 12 16 8.0 1 .5 5 0 0 2 0
Anunoby 3 11 14 7.0 3 1.5 6 0 5 4 3
Thomas 0 5 5 2.5 5 2.5 2 0 2 1 0
Powell 0 2 2 1.0 2 1.0 6 0 3 0 0
Bembry 0 1 1 .5 0 .0 1 0 0 2 1
Davis 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Flynn 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 17 64 81 40.5 58 29.0 45 0 18 33 14
OPPONENTS 22 76 98 49.0 66 33.0 37 0 17 43 10