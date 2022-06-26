Toronto-Milwaukee Runs

Blue jays first. George Springer singles to left center field. Bo Bichette called out on strikes. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. George Springer to second. Alejandro Kirk homers to center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. George Springer scores. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shallow left field, Jace Peterson to Rowdy Tellez. Santiago Espinal singles to shallow right field. Matt Chapman flies out to deep center field to Jonathan Davis.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, Brewers 0.

Brewers first. Christian Yelich walks. Willy Adames pops out to Cavan Biggio. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shortstop, Santiago Espinal to Cavan Biggio. Luis Urias singles to shortstop. Omar Narvaez doubles to deep center field, tagged out at third, George Springer to Santiago Espinal to Matt Chapman. Luis Urias scores.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, Brewers 3.

Brewers second. Tyrone Taylor doubles to shallow center field. Jace Peterson singles to shallow infield. Tyrone Taylor to third. Jonathan Davis singles to shortstop. Jace Peterson to third. Tyrone Taylor scores. Christian Yelich grounds out to first base, Cavan Biggio to Jose Berrios. Jonathan Davis to third. Jace Peterson scores. Willy Adames singles to left field. Jonathan Davis scores. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Willy Adames scores. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, Santiago Espinal to Cavan Biggio. Luis Urias grounds out to shallow infield, Bo Bichette to Cavan Biggio.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 8, Blue jays 3.

Brewers sixth. Christian Yelich singles to shallow infield. Willy Adames doubles to right field. Christian Yelich to third. Rowdy Tellez walks. Andrew McCutchen singles to shallow infield. Rowdy Tellez to second. Willy Adames to third. Christian Yelich scores. Luis Urias out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to George Springer. Rowdy Tellez to third. Willy Adames scores. Omar Narvaez grounds out to shortstop. Andrew McCutchen out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 10, Blue jays 3.