Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 44 14 40 54 17 18 0 0 2 124 .113 F 34 Auston Matthews 40 32 21 53 17 10 9 0 9 162 .198 F 91 John Tavares 44 14 24 38 12 12 5 0 2 126 .111 F 11 Zach Hyman 42 15 18 33 19 28 3 0 4 113 .133 F 88 William Nylander 39 13 17 30 11 8 3 0 2 96 .135 D 44 Morgan Rielly 44 4 26 30 17 12 1 0 1 80 .050 F 19 Jason Spezza 42 9 13 22 -2 6 1 0 2 63 .143 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 44 7 11 18 3 10 0 1 1 51 .137 D 8 Jake Muzzin 42 2 15 17 13 25 0 1 0 78 .026 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 44 6 9 15 2 6 0 0 2 90 .067 D 3 Justin Holl 44 2 12 14 6 21 0 0 1 39 .051 D 78 T.J. Brodie 44 1 12 13 19 6 0 0 0 43 .023 F 97 Joe Thornton 32 3 9 12 -2 6 0 0 0 28 .107 F 72 Travis Boyd 20 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 0 15 .200 F 47 Pierre Engvall 35 3 5 8 2 10 0 0 0 45 .067 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 26 6 2 8 -2 28 3 0 0 46 .130 F 12 Alex Galchenyuk 14 2 5 7 3 4 0 0 0 27 .074 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 30 5 2 7 -4 4 0 0 1 32 .156 D 23 Travis Dermott 40 2 3 5 -4 19 0 0 0 32 .063 D 22 Zach Bogosian 43 0 4 4 6 49 0 0 0 34 .000 D 43 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 13 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 77 Adam Brooks 2 1 0 1 -1 0 1 0 0 2 .500 F 61 Nic Petan 7 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 4 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 20 Kenny Agostino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 49 Scott Sabourin 1 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 44 144 261 405 136 313 27 2 27 1360 .106 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 117 202 319 -141 320 28 5 16 1247 .094 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 23 1360 2.91 13 8 2 0 66 640 0.897 0 1 0 36 Jack Campbell 13 741 2.19 11 2 0 2 27 348 0.922 0 0 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 8 421 2.42 4 2 1 1 17 211 0.919 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 2 105 2.29 0 0 1 0 4 45 0.911 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 44 2659 2.59 28 12 4 3 114 1244 .906 144 261 313 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 2659 3.18 16 22 6 1 140 1356 .894 117 202 320