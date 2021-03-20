Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 20, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 31 12 28 40 14 14 0 0 2 86 .140 F 34 Auston Matthews 28 21 15 36 8 6 8 0 7 115 .183 F 91 John Tavares 31 9 17 26 9 8 5 0 1 85 .106 F 88 William Nylander 31 12 12 24 8 8 3 0 2 80 .150 D 44 Morgan Rielly 31 3 21 24 12 10 1 0 1 57 .053 F 11 Zach Hyman 29 10 9 19 13 24 3 0 1 74 .135 F 19 Jason Spezza 30 6 11 17 1 6 1 0 1 42 .143 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 31 5 9 14 7 10 0 0 1 36 .139 D 8 Jake Muzzin 29 2 12 14 9 21 0 1 0 56 .036 F 97 Joe Thornton 19 3 9 12 2 4 0 0 0 20 .150 D 78 T.J. Brodie 31 0 10 10 14 2 0 0 0 30 .000 D 3 Justin Holl 31 1 9 10 3 19 0 0 0 23 .043 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 31 4 5 9 0 6 0 0 2 62 .065 F 72 Travis Boyd 20 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 0 15 .200 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 30 5 2 7 -4 4 0 0 1 32 .156 F 47 Pierre Engvall 22 2 4 6 1 6 0 0 0 33 .061 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 13 5 1 6 -3 22 3 0 0 21 .238 D 22 Zach Bogosian 30 0 3 3 1 45 0 0 0 23 .000 D 0 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 23 Travis Dermott 27 1 1 2 -6 17 0 0 0 22 .045 F 77 Adam Brooks 1 1 0 1 -1 0 1 0 0 1 1.000 F 61 Nic Petan 7 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 20 Kenny Agostino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 11 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 12 Alex Galchenyuk 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 31 105 189 294 88 254 26 1 19 946 .111 OPPONENT TOTALS 31 83 146 229 -88 247 22 2 12 877 .095 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 23 1360 2.91 13 8 2 0 66 640 0.897 0 1 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 6 301 2.38 3 2 0 1 12 154 0.922 0 0 0 36 Jack Campbell 3 179 1.33 3 0 0 1 4 82 0.951 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 31 1868 2.65 19 10 2 2 82 876 .905 105 189 254 OPPONENT TOTALS 31 1868 3.29 12 16 3 1 102 943 .889 83 146 247 More for youSports'There's no excuse for that': NCAA blasted for disparity...By Doug BonjourSportsNo. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn: Time, TV and what you...By David Borges