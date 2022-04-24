Toronto-Houston Runs

Astros second. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Aledmys Diaz walks. Jeremy Pena reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Aledmys Diaz to second. Fielding error by Bo Bichette. Martin Maldonado walks. Jeremy Pena to second. Aledmys Diaz to third. Chas McCormick singles to shortstop. Martin Maldonado to second. Jeremy Pena to third. Aledmys Diaz scores. Michael Brantley strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman walks. Chas McCormick to second. Martin Maldonado to third. Jeremy Pena scores. Yordan Alvarez lines out to right field to Raimel Tapia.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Astros 2, Blue jays 0.