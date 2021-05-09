Toronto-Houston Runs

Astros second. Kyle Tucker walks. Robel Garcia walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Myles Straw flies out to shallow right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Martin Maldonado flies out to shallow center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Jose Altuve singles to left field. Robel Garcia to second. Kyle Tucker to third. Michael Brantley walks. Jose Altuve to second. Robel Garcia to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Alex Bregman pops out to shallow left field to Bo Bichette.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 1, Blue jays 0.