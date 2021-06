Blue jays second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles to deep center field. Santiago Espinal singles to shallow left field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Jonathan Davis out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Adam Engel. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Riley Adams strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, White sox 0.

White sox seventh. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Andrew Vaughn homers to center field. Adam Engel walks. Leury Garcia strikes out swinging. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field. Adam Engel to third. Nick Madrigal walks. Tim Anderson to second. Yoan Moncada called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 1, White sox 1.

White sox eighth. Jose Abreu singles to shallow center field. Yermin Mercedes singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu to second. Yasmani Grandal walks. Yermin Mercedes to second. Jose Abreu to third. Andrew Vaughn out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jonathan Davis. Yermin Mercedes to third. Jose Abreu scores. Adam Eaton pinch-hitting for Adam Engel. Adam Eaton singles to shallow center field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Yermin Mercedes scores. Leury Garcia triples. Adam Eaton scores. Yasmani Grandal scores. Tim Anderson out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Randal Grichuk. Leury Garcia scores. Nick Madrigal singles to shallow center field. Yoan Moncada reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Nick Madrigal out at second.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 6, Blue jays 1.