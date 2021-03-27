Toronto 4, Edmonton 3

Edmonton 0 3 0 0 — 3 Toronto 0 1 2 1 — 4 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Toronto, Engvall 3 (Matthews, Marner), 4:14. 2, Edmonton, Nurse 11 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 6:47. 3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 19 (Barrie, McDavid), 14:05. 4, Edmonton, Barrie 5 (Draisaitl), 18:06. Third Period_5, Toronto, Tavares 10 (Nylander, Galchenyuk), 12:21. 6, Toronto, Nylander 13 (Galchenyuk, Holl), 16:38. Overtime_7, Toronto, Matthews 22 (Rielly), 0:54. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 4-10-5-1_20. Toronto 10-10-10-1_31. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 1; Toronto 0 of 2. Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 11-3-1 (31 shots-27 saves). Toronto, Campbell 6-0-0 (20-17). A_0 (18,819). T_2:29. Referees_Michael Markovic, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk. More for youSportsChristyn Williams, top-seeded UConn overwhelm Iowa to...By Doug BonjourSportsGeno Auriemma on Paige Bueckers: 'She never passes up an...By Doug Bonjour