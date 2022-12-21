Toronto 113, N.Y. Knicks 106

Anunoby 7-15 0-0 15, Siakam 17-25 16-18 52, Hernangomez 2-4 0-0 4, Barnes 1-10 0-0 2, VanVleet 10-24 4-4 28, Banton 0-0 0-0 0, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Koloko 0-1 0-0 0, Flynn 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 42-94 20-22 113.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason