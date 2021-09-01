Toro slams old team, connects in 8th as M's beat Astros 4-0 CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press Sep. 1, 2021 Updated: Sep. 1, 2021 1:45 a.m.
Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro is greeted in the dugout after he hit a grand slam off Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Seattle. The Mariners won 4-0.
Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman reacts on the mound as Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro run the bases on a grand slam during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Seattle.
Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro watches his grand slam off Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Seattle.
Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro, left, talks with a former teammate, Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, right, while on second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Seattle.
Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro, center, has a cooler of water dumped on him by teammate Luis Torrens, left, as Toro takes part in an interview after the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Toro hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to give the Mariners a 4-0 win.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. walks to the dugout after getting out of a bases-loaded jam during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Seattle.
Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (31) pitches to Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro (13) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Toro, hit a grand slam in the at-bat.
A foul ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro hits the dirt near the plate during the first inning of the Mariners' baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Seattle. Toro was walked on the at-bat.
SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a grand slam against a player he was traded for last month, connecting in the eighth inning and sending the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Toro’s homer came off former Mariners reliever Kendall Gravemen — they were both part of a four-player swap on July 27.