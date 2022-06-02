Top-seeded Oklahoma rolls past Northwestern 13-2; Texas next CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer June 2, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 Oklahoma's Rylie Boone (0) celebrates at home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Oklahoma's Rylie Boone (0) celebrates on the way to home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) celebrates on the way to home plate following a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) slides into home ahead of the ball in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Oklahoma's Rylie Boone (0) and Jayda Coleman (24) celebrate at home plate after scoring in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) swings in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) high-fives head coach Patty Gasso on the way to home plate after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) reacts at home plate after scoring a run in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Oklahoma's Grace Lyons, front right,slides into home ahead of the ball in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Northwestern's Rachel Lewis (11) is greeted at home plate by her team after hitting a home run the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Oklahoma' Grace Lyons (3) runs home in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Northwestern pitcher Danielle Williams (24) pitches in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Oklahoma's Hope Trautwein (7) pitches in the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Northwestern on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Northwestern's Rachel Lewis swings against Oklahoma in the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit grand slams and No. 1 seed Oklahoma rolled past No. 9 seed Northwestern 13-2 in five innings on Thursday on the opening day of the Women's College World Series.
The defending national champion Sooners pounded out 11 hits. Northwestern’s Danielle Williams (31-5) — a first-team NFCA All-American pitcher — lasted just three innings and took the loss.