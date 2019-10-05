Top-seeded Barty through to China Open final

BEIJING (AP) — Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty went through to the final of the China Open with a three-set victory over Kiki Bertens on Saturday.

The French Open champion traded breaks of serve in the final set before scraping past her Dutch opponent 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Australian Barty next plays Japan's Naomi Osaka or defending champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

On the men's side, Karen Khachanov of Russia faces top-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, while Germany's second-seeded Alexander Zverev takes on Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

