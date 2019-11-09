Tomes scores 19 to lift Air Force over Texas Sate. 78-71

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Sid Tomes posted 19 points as Air Force defeated Texas State 78-71 on Saturday.

Lavelle Scottie had 15 points and eight rebounds for Air Force (1-1). A.J. Walker added 12 points. Chris Joyce had 11 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Mason Harrell had 15 points for the Bobcats (1-1). Nijal Pearson added 14 points. Marlin Davis had 11 points.

Air Force matches up against Army on the road on Tuesday. Texas State takes on Prairie View at home on Tuesday.

