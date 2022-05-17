Tom Brady featured in upcoming Netflix 'Greatest' roast

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Matt Patterson/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Steve Luciano/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tom Brady will be on the hot seat – this time during a Netflix roast.

Netflix announced Tuesday the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.” Brady is the executive producer of the series, with his roast set to tape in 2023.