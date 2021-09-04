Toledo 49, Norfolk State 10

Norfolk St. 7 0 0 3 \u2014 10 Toledo 14 14 14 7 \u2014 49 First Quarter TOL_Koback 1 run (Cluckey kick), 10:44. TOL_Hook 25 punt return (Cluckey kick), 6:54. NORF_Ju.Smith 47 pass from J.Carter (Nardone kick), 3:14. Second Quarter TOL_Stuart 14 punt return (Cluckey kick), 13:35. TOL_Finn 24 run (Cluckey kick), :27. Third Quarter TOL_Koback 6 run (Cluckey kick), 12:57. TOL_Maddox 84 pass from Bradley (Cluckey kick), 5:46. Fourth Quarter NORF_FG Nardone 32, 10:59. TOL_Stuart 15 run (Cluckey kick), 7:55. ___ NORF TOL First downs 14 20 Total Net Yards 269 456 Rushes-yards 43-144 39-220 Passing 125 236 Punt Returns 0-0 3-97 Kickoff Returns 4-53 3-34 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-9 Comp-Att-Int 8-19-1 13-18-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-11 Punts 5-20.2 2-32.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 4-35 12-125 Time of Possession 28:47 30:15 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Norfolk St., K.Johnson 4-56, J.Davis 13-39, R.Smith 9-19, Brent 10-19, Carter 6-8, Ju.Smith 1-3. Toledo, Finn 9-82, Koback 9-52, Kelly 7-41, Stuart 4-23, Lowe 5-20, Bradley 4-2, (Team) 1-0. PASSING_Norfolk St., Carter 8-19-1-125. Toledo, Bradley 8-12-0-183, Finn 4-5-0-38, Gleason 1-1-0-15. RECEIVING_Norfolk St., Ju.Smith 2-48, Felton 2-32, Ellington 2-21, K.Johnson 1-17, James 1-7. Toledo, Koback 3-35, Maddox 2-91, King 2-34, McKinley-Lewis 2-11, B.Mitchell 1-27, Blankumsee 1-17, Winstead 1-11, Kelly 1-10. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.