Toews' OT goal lifts Avs over Leafs 5-4 to set home win mark MIKE CRANSTON, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 10:40 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored 1:12 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Saturday night for their franchise-record 11th straight home victory.
After Jack Campbell robbed Toews with a diving glove save in the third period, he beat the goaltender between the legs from the left side for his sixth goal of the season. Colorado hasn't lost at home since Nov. 3 against Columbus and surpassed the previous team record of 10 consecutive home wins set three times before.