Timberwolves lead by as many as 45; beat Grizzlies 138-95 BRIAN HALL, Associated Press Nov. 20, 2021
1 of11 CORRECTS TO MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES FORWARD DESMOND BANE (22) NOT XAVIER TILLMAN - Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane (22) drives past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) and guard D'Angelo Russell react after Edwards made a three point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant drives past Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, goes up to shoot past Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams, top right, as Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, right, blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman looks to pass the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points, Anthony Edwards added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to their third straight win, a 138-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points in a game Minnesota led by as many as 45, its biggest lead in a game this season and the Grizzlies’ largest deficit.