Tigers beat White Sox 3-2 on Reyes' deep sac fly in 10th

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes hit a deep flyball to center field in the 10th inning, scoring automatic runner Ryan Kreidler from third base and giving the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
Tigers reliever Alex Lange (5-4) struck out the side in the 10th, and Willi Castro started the bottom half with a bunt. Liam Hendriks (3-4) fielded it, looked at Kreidler going to third and then bounced his throw to first, putting runners on the corners.