Tigers, Peralta slow AL-East leading Rays 2-0 DICK SCANLON, Associated Press Sep. 19, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wily Peralta gave up three hits in seven innings, and Eric Haase and Dustin Garneau homered for the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 win over the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Peralta (4-3) and three relievers limited the Rays to five singles as Detroit, third in the AL Central at 72-78, won for the seventh time in 10 games.