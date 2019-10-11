PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Amarillo Tascosa 63, Midland 6

Brownsville Hanna 35, Brownsville Rivera 14

Denton Guyer 30, Keller Timber Creek 0

Houston Memorial 31, Houston Stratford 3

Justin Northwest 10, FW Wyatt 0

Katy Taylor 57, Katy Cinco Ranch 6

Katy Tompkins 28, Katy Mayde Creek 0

Killeen Harker Heights 31, Waco 21

Klein Oak 41, Klein Forest 6

League City Clear Creek 35, Alvin 0

Pasadena South Houston 73, Pasadena Rayburn 15

Richmond George Ranch 21, Alief Taylor 13

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 31, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21

SA Northside Brennan 33, SA Northside Marshall 6

Weslaco 44, Edinburg Vela 28

CLASS 5A

Dallas South Oak Cliff 44, Dallas Conrad 0

EP Del Valle 34, EP El Dorado 21

Fort Bend Marshall 55, Houston Waltrip 7

Frisco Lone Star 63, Frisco Independence 14

Houston Sterling 49, Houston Madison 0

Manor 20, Leander Rouse 18

Mesquite Poteet 55, Texarkana Texas 10

SA Brackenridge 20, SA Houston 12

Wichita Falls 27, Canyon Randall 10

CLASS 4A

Midlothian Heritage 51, Quinlan Ford 13

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dallas Lakehill 46, Rockwall Heritage 0

OTHER

Fulshear 21, Bay City 14