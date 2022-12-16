Skip to main content
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 83, Winlock 34

Columbia Adventist Academy 54, Naselle 46

Lake City, Idaho 66, Kamiak 43

Lummi 67, Lopez 32

Napavine 57, Toledo 49

Odessa 60, Valley Christian 30

Orcas Island 58, Friday Harbor 38

Sedro-Woolley 69, Coupeville 39

Sequim 53, North Mason 27

Sound Christian 72, Evergreen Lutheran 48

Willapa Valley 68, Three Rivers Christian School 23

Curtis Winter Classic=

Central Catholic, Ore. 64, Timberline 45

Seaside Tournament=

Astoria, Ore. 59, Montesano 32

Dallas, Ore. 65, Rochester 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press