Sports

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Freeman 73, Medical Lake 41

Mount Vernon Christian 89, Friday Harbor 75

Neah Bay 71, Concordia Christian 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

La Conner 74, Coupeville 15

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 78, Riverside 66

Mount Vernon Christian 61, Friday Harbor 22

Tahoma 61, Enumclaw 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

