Three-set wins carry Foran boys past Career tennis

Foran defeated Career 5-2 in boys' tennis on Tuesday. Coach Alan Stern's Lions are now 4-0. FORAN 5, CAREER 2 Singles Nico Esposito (Foran) def. Marcus Duff (Career), 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) Martin Duff (Career) def. Arush Puri (Foran), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 Terry Giles (Career) def. Jared O'Sullivan (Foran), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 Ryan Purviance (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career) Doubles Danny Abate and Danny Ruano (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career) Kevin Huang and Keith Pokornowski (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career) Josh Cummings and Steven Mingrone (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career) Records: Foran 4-0; Career 0-2