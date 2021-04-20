Skip to main content
Sports

Three-set wins carry Foran boys past Career tennis

Foran defeated Career 5-2 in boys’ tennis on Tuesday.

Coach Alan Stern’s Lions are now 4-0.

FORAN 5, CAREER 2

Singles

Nico Esposito (Foran) def. Marcus Duff (Career), 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)

Martin Duff (Career) def. Arush Puri (Foran), 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Terry Giles (Career) def. Jared O'Sullivan (Foran), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Ryan Purviance (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career)

Doubles

Danny Abate and Danny Ruano (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career)

Kevin Huang and Keith Pokornowski (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career)

Josh Cummings and Steven Mingrone (Foran) def. Forfeit (Career)

Records: Foran 4-0; Career 0-2

More for you