Thornton scores 1st goal for Toronto in win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Joe Thornton scored his first goal for Toronto, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also connected for the first time this season, and the Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Marner had two assists and Thornton and Matthews one each to help the Maple Leafs rebound from a 5-3 loss to the Senators on Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre.