Thompson, Kerlegrand power Indiana St past Western Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Thompson threw two touchdown passes and Peterson Kerlegrand ran for 178 yards and two scores to guide Indiana State to a 37-27 victory over Western Illinois in Missouri Valley Football Conference play on Saturday.

Indiana State (3-3, 1-2) led 10-0 after one quarter on the strength of Thompson's 3-yard TD toss to Zach Larkin and Alan Selzer's 35-yard field goal. Kerlegrand upped the Sycamores' lead to 17-0 with a 3-yard TD run at the 9:09 mark of the second quarter. The Leathernecks (1-5, 1-2) got on the scoreboard when Connor Sampson passed to Jack Whyte for a 1-yard TD, but Kerlegrand scored on a 59-yard run just 50 seconds later and Indiana State took a 24-7 lead into halftime.