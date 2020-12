NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Clarke made a free throw with three seconds left and Tyler Thomas had a career-high 27 points as Sacred Heart edged Wagner 86-85 in double overtime on Tuesday, a night have losing by 28 points to the Pioneers.

Elijah Ford made two free throws to tie the game with 30 seconds to play but fouled Clarke as he drove for the potential winning basket. Ford rebounded Clarke's missed free throw but his attempt at a game-winning 3-pointer was off the mark.