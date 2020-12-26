Third-string QB Beathard throws 3 TDs, 49ers stun Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Jeff Wilson ran for 183 yards, and the San Francisco 49ers dealt a brutal blow to the Arizona Cardinals' playoff hopes by defeating them 20-12 on Saturday.

Beathard was making his first start since 2018 and was 1-9 as a starting quarterback before he was pressed into action against the Cardinals because of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.

The 27-year-old wasn't amazing but avoided big mistakes. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 182 yards, Wilson earned hard yards on the ground and the 49ers came up with two big defensive stops late in the fourth quarter, including Ahkello Witherspoon's interception of Kyler Murray's pass in the end zone.

The Cardinals (8-7) no longer control their own destiny in the playoff race. If the Chicago Bears win their final two games, they will reach the playoffs because of a tiebreaker over the Cardinals.

Arizona started the day positioned as the No. 7 and final team in the NFC playoff field, but the game was a struggle from the outset. The 49ers (6-9) pulled ahead 14-6 in the third quarter on Beathard’s 9-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Arizona scored its first and only touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Kenyan Drake jumped on top of a pile and stretched his arm just far enough for a 1-yard touchdown. Murray couldn’t connect with DeAndre Hopkins on the 2-point conversion and the 49ers still led 14-12.

The Cardinals' next offensive drive stalled at their 35 when they went for it on fourth-and-2. Another Murray-to-Hopkins attempt couldn't connect and the 49ers took over on downs.

A couple of plays later, Juszczyk caught his second touchdown of the day, this one on a 1-yard toss from Beathard with 8:36 left in the fourth.

Following the touchdown, San Francisco's Robbie Gould missed a crucial extra point that kept it a one-possession game at 20-12. He also missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt with 1:05 left. But the 49ers overcame those mistakes and held on for the win.

The 49ers were already eliminated from the playoff race one year after playing in the Super Bowl, but they appeared plenty motivated. They had several big hits on defense and pushed the pile on several Wilson runs.

The Cardinals had a promising opening drive that bogged down in the red zone and ended up settling for a 3-0 lead after a 27-yard field goal by Mike Nugent. It was a common theme for Arizona, which moved the ball at times, but couldn't hit on enough big plays downfield.

San Francisco took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on a 21-yard pass from Beathard to Wilson and the 49ers took a 7-6 advantage into halftime.

Murray completed 31 of 50 passes for 247 yards, no touchdowns and the late interception. Hopkins, the NFL's leading receiver coming into the game, had eight catches for 48 yards.

FINDING FITZ

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald had six catches for 28 yards on Saturday. The 37-year-old has caught at least 50 passes in 17 straight seasons, which is an NFL record.

INJURIES

49ers: DB K'Waun Williams (knee/shin) left the game in the first half. ... OL Justin Skule (knee) left the game and was listed as questionable.

Cardinals: LB Haason Reddick (hamstring) left the game in the first quarter, but returned early in the second quarter. He leads the team with 12 1/2 sacks this season. ... RB Chase Edmonds (hip) left the game in the first half and didn't return. ... TE Dan Arnold was evaluated for a concussion. ... Murray was shaken up on the final offensive play of the game and gingerly walked off the field.

UP NEXT

The 49ers play their final “home” game of the year in Arizona against the Seahawks.

The Cardinals travel to face the L.A. Rams in the season finale.

